Mountainside’s D’Angelo is honored as MKA’s Essex scholar-athlete

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Mountainside resident Danny D’Angelo, who has been a three-sport star at Montclair Kimberley Academy, was recently selected as the school’s recipient of the 2021 Essex County Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.

D’Angelo, who is currently winding up a splendid senior season for MKA’s outstanding boys lacrosse team, also excelled in soccer and ice hockey for the Cougars, along with being an outstanding student and leader in and out of the classroom.

“MKA soccer is a better program for having Danny D’Angelo part of it the past four years,” said Cougars boys varsity soccer head coach Rob Leather. “Danny is one of the most committed and hardworking athletes I have coached in my time at MKA.

“He is the ultimate team-first individual and was born to compete.”

During the winter, the Mountainside student was one of the bright spots for MKA’s hockey squad.

“Danny is a coach’s dream. … He is responsible, intense, prepared and leads by example,” said MKA varsity ice hockey head mentor Tim Cook. “He has tremendous respect for our school, program, as well as the game, and was a role model both on and off the ice.”

As a standout midfielder for the MKA lacrosse team that will challenge for a Non-Public B state title, D’Angelo earned the utmost respect of the longtime boys lacrosse head coach Paul Edwards.

“Danny is an old-school throwback three-sport athlete who brings a tremendous amount of energy and work ethic to our team,” said the veteran Cougars lacrosse mentor. “He has been a varsity starter since his freshman year and is a tough, competitive two-way midfielder, outstanding on both the offensive and defensive end of the field. He never asks his teammates for more than he is willing to provide himself, and I couldn’t be prouder of Dan for the legacy he has left on MKA Athletics.”

D’Angelo will be continuing his lacrosse career at the next level as he heads to Connecticut College this fall.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann