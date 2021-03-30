Three-sport athlete from Mountainside is MKA’s winter Captain’s Award winner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Captain’s Award is given out each season to that captain who has exhibited the qualities that are looked for in team captains, namely leadership, dedication, respect, work ethic and being a role model both on and off the field or courts to his or her teammates and peers.

A young man certainly fitting those high qualities is Mountainside resident Danny D’Angelo, a senior three-sport standout at MKA who recently completed an outstanding season as one of the team leaders for the Cougars’ ice hockey team.

“Danny is a coach’s dream,” said MKA head hockey coach Tim Cook. “He is responsible, intense, prepared, leads by example, but also is vocal, is responsive whenever I ask him to do something and has respect for our school, program, as well as the game.

“He would not ask others to do something that he was not willing to do and was a role model both on and off the ice. Danny was our most physical player this year and inspired others with his toughness and grittiness.

“He played both defense and forward over his career and was always willing to do anything that the team needed, whenever the team needed it, and could care less about personal stats and accolades … he was simply team first at all times!”

In addition to his fine ice hockey season in the winter, the MKA senior also completed an outstanding fall season for the Cougars’ soccer side, 8-5-1, as a standout defender.

And, as he looks forward to the upcoming spring season, the versatile Union County resident will be one of the top players for MKA’s boys lacrosse team before then heading to the next level, to play lacrosse for Connecticut College.

“Dan has been a varsity starter for us in the midfield since his freshman year,” said MKA lacrosse coach Paul Edwards. “He is an excellent multisport athlete who brings a tremendous energy and work ethic to our team.

“He is a tough, competitive two-way midfielder and outstanding on both the offensive and defensive end of the field. I anticipate that Dan will be a great fit with the program at Connecticut College. The coaches there recognize his athleticism, lacrosse ability and high character.

“I’m looking forward to following Dan’s outstanding collegiate career unfold over the next few years.”

MKA’s hockey coach Cook fully appreciates D’Angelo’s great versatility in athletics as a three-sport contributor at the Essex County private school.

“Danny is a leader in whatever sport he plays,” said the MKA head hockey mentor. “He is responsible, gritty and a hard worker, along with being a fine, all-around athlete.

“We are proud of the fact he is going to Connecticut College for lacrosse!”