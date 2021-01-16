Three-sport standout from Mountainside commits for lacrosse at Connecticut College

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Mountainside resident Danny D’Angelo is a throwback — he plays three sports for his high school, which is becoming increasingly rare as athletes specialize earlier and earlier.

The Montclair Kimberley Academy senior recently completed an outstanding fall season as a defender for the Cougars’ fine boys soccer side, 8-5-1, and is now preparing for his role as captain of the MKA ice hockey squad.

As he looks forward to spring, the versatile Union County resident will be one of the top players for MKA’s boys lacrosse team before heading to the next level to play the sport for Connecticut College.

“Dan has been a varsity starter for us in the midfield since his freshman year,” said MKA lacrosse coach Paul Edwards. “He is an excellent multisport athlete who brings a tremendous energy and work ethic to our team.

“He is a tough, competitive two-way midfielder and outstanding on both the offensive and defensive end of the field,” Edwards continued. “I anticipate that Dan will be a great fit with the program at Connecticut College. The coaches there recognize his athleticism, lacrosse ability and high character. I’m looking forward to watching Dan’s outstanding collegiate career unfold over the next few years.”

In the meantime, MKA ice hockey coach Tim Cook is counting on D’Angelo’s leadership skills to help a young cast of Cougar icemen.

“Danny is a leader for our group,” said the MKA head hockey mentor. “He is responsible defensively, gritty and a hard worker, along with being a fine all-around athlete. We are proud of the fact he is going to Connecticut College for lacrosse!”