Area football players named to Super 100 team

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey Football Coaches Association announced its selections for the Super 100 All State Football Team, honoring the state’s top seniors for the 2020 season. The players were nominated by their coaches and voted on during a sectional selection meeting, which was open to all coaches in the area.

Among the outstanding seniors who were honored in the North Jersey, Section 2, division are:

• Omakus Langley II, Hillside, offensive lineman/defensive lineman.

• Shawn Martin, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, running back/defensive back.

• Austin Groce, Summit, running back/linebacker.

• Diante Wilson, Union, running back/linebacker.

• Desmond Igbinosun, Union, running back/defensive back.