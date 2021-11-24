ALJ High School honors star athlete at signing-day event

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, various staff members and administration at Arthur L. Johnson High School participated in a signing-day ceremony to honor Tatum Dobbins, field hockey, for her years of service to Crusader Athletics and commemorate her signing of her nation letter of intent to play NCAA DI field hockey for the Towson University Tigers.

Dobbins’ field hockey achievements include:

• Four-year varsity letter winner, thus winning a varsity gold letter.

• First team all-conference, grades 10, 11.

• First team all-Union County, grades 10, 11.

• First team all-North Jersey, grades 10, 11.

• First team all-state Group 1, grade 11.

• 2021 New Jersey’s top 100 senior field hockey players.

The post-season awards for 2021 have not yet been announced.

In addition to field hockey, Dobbins is involved in:

• Peer leadership, grades 11, 12.

• Heroes and Cool Kids, a group fostering high school–middle school relations, grades 11, 12.

• Blue Cru high school spirit club, president, grade 12.

• Boys lacrosse team manager, grades 10-12.

• Making hospital bags for families of patients at Goryeb Children’s Hospital, grade 12.

• Homecoming queen, grade 12.

Dobbins has been an integral part of one of the best stretches for field hockey in the history of the school. She has led her team to three Union County Interscholastic Athletic Conference semifinals, one UCIAC final, one New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinal and one NJSIAA state final, while being a part of 47 wins in the last four years.

Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School, said, “Tatum has been an integral part of the success of our athletic programs while competing at Arthur L. Johnson High School. More importantly, she has been a model student athlete that did things the right way on the field, in the classroom and throughout our community. Although it will be sad to see her leave, the Crusader’s loss is Towson’s gain, and we look forward to following her successful collegiate athletic career over the next four years.”