Clark Girls Softball 8U Blue Crushers crush their opponents

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Girls Softball 8U Blue team celebrates a hard-earned championship victory against favored Cranford 8U Cougars. 8U Clark Blue ‘Crushers’ kicked off the Cranford Summer Slam Tournament with three wins during pool play and were seeded second in the playoffs. The Clark Blue Crushers came back to defeat Metuchen, beat Westfield in the semifinals and finally faced top-seeded Cranford 8U in the finals, winning 9-7, to take home the championship trophy. It was an incredible weekend, with the girls playing six games in just two days and emerging undefeated.