Clark women’s softball league had great season

CLARK — The Clark Recreation women’s softball league has enjoyed eight weeks of great sportsmanship and spring fun.

“These ladies really have a terrific time each season and have a love for the game,” said recreation director Ralph Bernardo. “I am thrilled that we have been able to keep so many programs running in some form over the last year.”

For more information about this program or any recreational activity, contact rbernardo@ourclark.com.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee