2021 winter athletic awards are presented in Clark

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, May 14, the Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department had its 2021 Season 3 Athletic Awards program. The evening, sponsored by the Crusader Athletic Booster Club, was in the Arthur L. Johnson Auditorium.

All the Season 3 Athletic Teams and their seasons were highlighted by their coaches, who handed out letters and awards to the student-athletes. More than 35 varsity athletic letters were handed out throughout the evening, as participation in athletics at Arthur L. Johnson High School continues to grow.

The Crusader Best Teammate Award is given out seasonally to the one member from each athletic team who best fits the characteristics of a good teammate. The individuals who receive these awards exhibit upbeat attitudes and outstanding character. They help influence their team’s culture in a positive manner, while always supporting teammates and promoting team unity. The Best Teammate Award winners were: volleyball, Lauren Fogle; wrestling, James Lordi.

The evening culminated with the announcement of the teams’ Most Valuable Players. The MVPs were: volleyball, Kayla Bowen; wrestling, Jordan Downey.

Athletic Director Gus Kalikas had this to say about the event: “Our Season 3 Awards Program was a successful evening, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful season, as well as recognize both student-athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past athletic season.”

Photos Courtesy of Gus Kalikas