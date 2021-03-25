2020 Fall Athletic Awards presented virtually at ALJ High School

CLARK, NJ — The Arthur L. Johnson Athletic Department recently had its 2020 Fall Athletic Awards. The evening, sponsored by the Crusader Athletic Booster Club, was held virtually due to the pandemic.

All the fall athletic teams’ seasons were highlighted by the coaches, and all athletes received letters and awards, to be delivered at a later date. More than 163 varsity athletic letters were awarded throughout the evening.

The program culminated with the Student Athlete Award, which was presented by the athletic director of Arthur L. Johnson High School, Gus Kalikas. The Student Athlete Award is given out each athletic season to a student athlete that is a champion not only on the field, but in the classroom as well. The 2020 Fall Student Athlete Award recipient was Matthew Zukowski, with a grade-point average of 4.4283.

In addition, the Crusader G.P.A. Challenge was awarded to the team that finished with the best overall grade-point average among athletic teams for the fall season. The recipients were presented with certificates and will have their team memorialized on a plaque to celebrate their actions both in the classrooms and on the fields. The winner of the 2020 Fall Seasonal G.P.A. Challenge was the field hockey team, with a grade-point average of 4.069. The following ALJ students are on the field hockey team: Devyn Calas, Gianna Caldiero, Gia Colicchio, Michelle Kukan, Courtney Marano, Victoria Venezio, Angela Aromando, Peyton Collings, Tatum Dobbins, Julia Skultety, Maria Dante, Jenna Grandal, Julia Ranski, Jenna Rieder, Georgia Sebok and Grace Warnick.

“Once again,” said Kalikas, “our Fall Athletic Awards Program was a success, as it allows the district, administration and coaches the opportunity to acknowledge a wonderful fall sports season, as well as recognize both student athletes and their parents alike for all that they have accomplished this past fall athletic season.”