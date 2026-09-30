September 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated $CoMmEntÁ

Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated

September 23, 2026 117
Governor Livingston football seeks second straight win $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston football seeks second straight win

September 23, 2026 146
Union County football looks promising as it gears up for Week Three

Union County football looks promising as it gears up for Week Three

September 16, 2026 152
Hillside High School’s football team improves to 3-0 UCL-HIL-3-0 in ftbl4-C

Hillside High School’s football team improves to 3-0

September 16, 2026 252

Related Stories

UCL-RAH-NJYS lantern-C
3 minutes read

UCPAC hosts an America250 Celebration

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 30, 2026 29
Vinyl music fans share their favorite records at Vauxhall Branch Library
3 minutes read

Vinyl music fans share their favorite records at Vauxhall Branch Library

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 30, 2026 29
UCL-RAH-dipa patel-C
3 minutes read

Occupational therapist becomes the patient after devastating fall

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 30, 2026 36
UCL-RAH-rock of ages-C
4 minutes read

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band comes to UCPAC

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 30, 2026 92
UCL-CLK-waves of ed-C
3 minutes read

Waves of Education hosts its sixth annual Run Toward a Better Future 5K & Family Fun Event in Clark

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta September 23, 2026 85
$CoMmEntÁ
8 minutes read

Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated

JR Parachini September 23, 2026 117

LOCAL SPORTS

Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher $CoMmEntÁ 1

Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher

September 30, 2026 49
Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated $CoMmEntÁ 2

Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated

September 23, 2026 117
Governor Livingston football seeks second straight win $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston football seeks second straight win

September 23, 2026 146
Union County football looks promising as it gears up for Week Three 4

Union County football looks promising as it gears up for Week Three

September 16, 2026 152