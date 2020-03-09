Legendary college basketball coach coming to Roselle; For Communion Breakfast at Church of St. Joseph the Carpenter

Knights Flyer

One of college basketball’s legendary coaches is coming to Union County.

The Roselle Knights of Columbus Council #3946 will hold a Communion Breakfast on April 19 at 9:15 following 8 am Mass at the Church of St. Joseph the Carpenter in Roselle.

Retiring college basketball coach Harry Perretta will be the special guest speaker. Perretta’s Villanova teams won five Big East championships and earned 11 NCAA Tournament berths.

Perretta, who’s guided the Villanova women’s team for 42 seasons and 782 victories, was the college coach of Sister Rose Marie (Shelly Pennefather), a cloistered nun who was the subject of an inspiring ESPN print and TV feature last summer.

In the final scheduled home game of Perretta’s career (Feb. 23), Villanova upset 12th-ranked DePaul, 76-58, at Finneran Pavilion in front of 55 of Perretta’s former players.

The Wildcats (17-12, 11-7) finished in a five-way tie for third place in the Big East Conference and garnered the seventh seed for the conference tournament, which begins Friday in Chicago.

The Communion Breakfast is part of the 125th Anniversary celebration of St. Joseph’s parish. Tickets to the catered breakfast are $15 if purchased before April 8 ($20 starting April 9).

For tickets or more information contact Roselle Knights of Columbus members Rich Biddulph (732-688-5045) or Joe Skrec (jskrec@hotmail.com).