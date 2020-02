Union County Tournament boys and girls basketball matchups for Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19

UNION COUNTY TOURNAMENT

BOYS BASKETBALL

SECOND ROUND

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19:

TOP SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

12-Scotch Plains at 5-Westfield,

winner vs. 4-Linden

9-Union at 8-Plainfield,

winner vs. 1-Patrick School

BOTTOM SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

19-Johnson at 14-Cranford,

winner vs. 3-Elizabeth

10-Rahway at 7-Summit,

winner vs. 2-Roselle Catholic

Quarterfinals are Saturday, Feb. 22.

UNION COUNTY TOURNAMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY, FEB. 18:

TOP SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

9-Johnson at 8-Elizabeth

16-Dayton at 1-Westfield

12-Scotch Plains at 5-Summit

13-Plainfield at 4-Oak Knoll

BOTTOM SIDE OF THE BRACKET:

10-Hillside at 7-Gov. Livingston

15-Roselle at 2-New Providence

11-Roselle Catholic at 6-Cranford

14-Kent Place at 3-Union Catholic

Quarterfinals are Friday, Feb. 21.

– JR PARACHINI