Governor Livingston players sign to compete at the next level; Group is part of a special decade of baseball JR Parachini

– The latest group of standout Governor Livingston baseball players who will take their talents to the next level all played a part in a very honorable distinction.When they made their mark on the varsity last season they were part of the program in Union County that finished with the most wins for the second decade of the 21st century.GL went 21-5 in 2019 and wrapped the decade with 222 victories, the most of any team in the county. Pitchers Sam Bass, Ryan Devanney and Jarod Abram; shortstop Michael Delsordo and outfielder Sean McCulloch contributed mightily.Last week the five young men signed letters-of-intent in front of a small audience at GL to continue playing collegiately. Bass and Devanney will next be competing at the Division 2 level at Thomas Jefferson University and Goldey-Beacom College, respectively, while Abram, Delsordo and McCulloch are headed to Division 3 schools Ramapo College, DeSales University and Susquehanna University, respectively.“All of them have been playing together since Little League,” GL head coach Chris Roof said. “They’re all hard workers and are now getting rewarded for all of the hard work they have put in.”Bass, Devanney, Delsordo and McCulloch hail from Berkeley Heights and Abram from neighboring Mountainside.“All the Berkeley Heights kids knew Jarod and they started playing summer ball in 8th grade,” Roof said.This will be Devanney’s third season on varsity, while the others will be considered as two-year starters this spring.“They are the next wave of senior leaders that mean to step up,” Roof said.Roof, a 1992 GL graduate, is 10 victories shy of obtaining his 400th career coaching victory.His three-season record at Millburn from 2001-2003 was 54-34.Roof’s record for his first 16 seasons at GL is 336-125-1.His overall record is 390-159-1 (.710).Roof, who coached at his college alma mater Montclair State University this past fall, did not pursue the option of becoming the next coach there.“My family and the success of my program were the reasons,” Roof said. “I have a great program here and I want to be a father.”Dave Lorber was named MSU’s 12th coach last month after spending last season at Stockton University, where he was named the school’s first full-time coach.Last year’s GL squad finished second in the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division with a 6-3 league mark.GL is scheduled to open at division rival Elizabeth on April 1 and then has its home-opener scheduled for April 3 vs. Mountain Division foe Summit.Practice commences around the state on Friday, March 6.

GOVERNOR LIVINGSTON BASEBALL PLAYERS

WHO SIGNED THEIR LETTERS-OF-INTENT

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8, 2020 AT GL:



SAM BASS, right handed pitcher

Thomas Jefferson University, Division 2 school located in Philadelphia, Pa.

2019 at GL: 9.2 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts, one save

RYAN DEVANNEY, right handed pitcher

Goldey-Beacom College, Division 2 school located in Wilmington, Del.

2019 at GL: 22.1 innings pitched, 17 strikeouts, 4-0 record

JAROD ABRAM, right handed pitcher

Ramapo College of New Jersey, Division 3 school located in Mahwah

2019 at GL: 27.2 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts, 3-1 record

MICHAEL DELSORDO, shortstop

DeSales University, Division 3 school located in Center Valley, Pa.

2019 at GL: .389 batting average, 13 runs, 11 RBI

SEAN McCULLOCH, outfielder

Susquehanna University, Division 3 school located in Selinsgrove, Pa.

2019 at GL: .333 on-base percentage, 17 runs, 15 RBI

GL BASEBALL FOR THE DECADE 2010-2019:

2010: (23-8)

2011: (26-6) – CJG2 and G2 state champions

2012: (20-8)

2013: (14-11)

2014: (21-6)

2015: (28-6) – CJG2 and G2 state champions

UCC-Watchung Division co-champions (Cranford)

2016: (21-10) – UCT champions, first time

2017: (26-4) – CJG2 state champions

UCC-Watchung Division outright champions

2018: (22-4-1) – UCT champions

UCC-Watchung Division outright champions

2019: (21-5)

Totals: 222-68-1 (.766)

Most wins in Union County for the decade.

Second-highest winning percentage (Cranford .771).

Division championships: 3 (1 shared).

County championships: 2.

Sectional state championships: 3

State championships: 2.