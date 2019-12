Union County boys’ and girls’ basketball schedule for first 4 days of season here: Dec. 19-22

UNION COUNTY BASKETBALL

THE FIRST FOUR DAYS OF THE SEASON:

THURSDAY, DEC. 19:

BOYS

Patrick School vs. Hotchkiss School, Lakeville, Conn. – Hoopfest

Plainfield vs. Union at Union, 4 p.m. – St. Jude

Brearley at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

University vs. Linden at Union, 5:30 p.m. – St. Jude

Gov. Livingston at Morris Hills, 7 p.m.

Oratory Prep at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Summit vs. Westfield at Union, 7 p.m. – St. Jude

Sinai Christian Academy at Roselle Catholic, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Rahway at Linden, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth at Westfield, 4 p.m.

Thomas Charter at Hillside, 4:30 p.m.

New Providence at Plainfield, 5:30 p.m.

Livingston at Brearley, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20:

BOYS

Cranford at Northern Valley Regional, 4:15 p.m.

Brearley at Weehawken, 5:30 p.m.

Johnson at Koinonia, 5:30 p.m.

North Star Academy vs. Linden at RC, 6 p.m.

Scotch Plains at Colonia, 6 p.m.

Sinai Christian Academy at Union Catholic, 6 p.m.

Roselle Park at Roselle, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Hillside, 7 p.m.

Trenton Catholic at Roselle Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Roselle Park at Roselle, 4 p.m.

Sinai Christian Academy at Union Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Livingston at Johnson, 7 p.m.

Scotch Plains at Summit, 7 p.m.

Oak Knoll at Dayton, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 21:

BOYS

Columbia at Union, noon

Carteret at Plainfield, noon

Delaware Valley at Cranford, 12:30 p.m.

Colonia at Gov. Livingston, 1 p.m.

Summit at West Essex, 1 p.m.

Koinonia at Rahway, 1:30 p.m.

Hun vs. Patrick School at Elizabeth, 1:40 p.m. – Hoop Group

Neptune vs. Elizabeth at Elizabeth, 3:20 p.m. – Hoop Group

Pope John at Westfield, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Union at Newark Collegiate, 10 a.m.

Pingry at Kent Place, 10 a.m.

Cranford at Brearley, 10:30 a.m.

Ridge at Oak Knoll, 11 a.m.

Elizabeth at New Providence, 11:30 a.m.

Plainfield at Columbia, 11:30 a.m.

New Brunswick at Linden, noon

Montgomery at Westfield, 1:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 22:

BOYS

Don Bosco Prep vs. Elizabeth at Elizabeth, 6:40 p.m. – Hoop Group

The Roselle Catholic girls’ basketball team opens Monday, Dec. 23 at home against Union Catholic, a 7 p.m. tipoff.

– JR PARACHINI