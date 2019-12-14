Summit, Cranford, Westfield had best football records for the decade

3 BEST FOOTBALL RECORDS
IN UNION COUNTY
FOR THIS DECADE (2010-2019):
SUMMIT HILLTOPPERS: 89-20 (.817)
INCLUDES:
10 playoff seasons
13-7 sectional playoff record
3 state championships: won in 2012, 2013, 2018
4 state championship games: lost in 2011
Regional Championship Games: 0-1
Won playoff games in six seasons: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018.
Made playoffs every season in decade and
have now made the playoffs 12 straight seasons (2008-2019).
Is on a streak of 11 straight winning seasons (2009-2019).
CRANFORD COUGARS: 77-28 (.733)
INCLUDES:
9 playoff seasons, did not make it in 2010 (6-4)
10-7 sectional playoff record
2 state championships: 2011, 2015; program’s first in playoff era
3 state championship games: lost in 2014
Won playoff games in six seasons: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018.
Have made playoffs the last nine seasons (2011-2019).
Is on a streak of 10 straight winning seasons (2010-2019).
WESTFIELD BLUE DEVILS: 76-33 (.697)
INCLUDES:
9 playoff seasons, did not make it in 2012 (2-8)
11-6 sectional playoff record
3 state championships: 2015, 2016, 2017, all at 12-0
3 state championship games
Won playoff games in five seasons: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019.
Have made playoffs the last seven seasons (2013-2019).
Is on a streak of seven straight winning seasons (2013-2019).
– JR PARACHINI
COMMENTS