On Saturday, January 11, 2025, our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Stephen Skalaski Jr, “Woody”, passed away at Newton Medical Center, Newton, New Jersey.

Woody was a United States Army Veteran and worked as a Police Officer for the Linden Police Department in Linden, New Jersey, up until his retirement.

Stephen loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. One of his favorite

sayings included, “Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry about”.

The son of the late Stephen and Ann (Zerblis) Skalaski, he was born on August 24, 1940, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was married to Joan (Eigner) Skalaski who preceded him in death on November 25, 2016. Together, they raised four children.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michelle Skalaski and her husband, Matthew Mosteller, Denise Skalaski, and John Skalaski and his wife Marlisa; grandchildren, Ashley Duno and her husband Mike, Taylor Ristaino, Melissa Ristaino, Alexis Ristaino, Isabella Villanueva and Sara Nueva; brothers, Richard Skalaski and Alan Skalaski; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen Skalaski III.

Friends may call at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 6 to 9 PM.

Interment will be 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, New Jersey.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).