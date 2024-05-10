Martha Price Conlin, best known as Marti, passed away peacefully and free from all care to be with her Lord, on May 3rd, 2024 at the amazing age of 95. A treasured member of the Stone Harbor, NJ community, she was born at a midwife’s home in the Elmora section of Elizabeth, NJ, on April 10th, 1929. Marti brought motivation, education, and the arts to all who were blessed to know her throughout her incredible journey in life, and of course ~ also brought lots of love, shared meals, books and splashes in the bay to her grandchildren. All this, with her beloved and supportive husband Jim, who passed in 2009.

She fondly spoke of sledding on Wyoming Ave in Elizabeth and of her childhood there, with trips into NYC to visit her Dad Benjamin who worked in the Rock building. She was a lucky girl to have NYC shows, movies, fashion and dance daily in her early life. There, she became a woman of poise, energy and showmanship, as well as an accomplished toe ballet dancer. In other styles of dance, she worked for the Arthur Murray Studio in NYC. She spent her summers in Atlantic City with her parents, where she met Jim. Both worked the Chalfonte Haddon Hall beach as activities staff members, she with the guest’s children. During that time, she became a model, Miss Elizabeth NJ, and also Miss Atlantic City Beach Patrol, where she is famed for modeling a white ermine bikini for a local AC furrier.

Marti was a woman of great passion, having earned her bachelor’s degree in Phys. Ed & Sciences from Purdue University, at a time when women were expected to not travel far from home, or were encouraged to attend “finishing schools” or “schools for women”. She became the face of Purdue University in its publications and newspapers, not just because of her looks, but her can-do positive energy. She later obtained a master’s in Education from Rutgers University NJ. In her educational career, she first taught and coached at Plainfield HS NJ, then at Chambersburg High School in PA, while Jim was teaching at the Mercersburg Academy. She formed a private dance studio there in Mercersburg. Marti became a lively hostess to the academia scene and to their great lifelong friends at Mercersburg. They found the beauty of Stone Harbor enticing and after years of vacationing there, Jim and Marti made it a goal to move their young family to NJ. Subsequently, she became a teacher at Wildwood Catholic High School in NJ for over 20+ years. Wherever she was, Marti was known not only for her prowess in teaching academic subjects but also for her dedication as a successful coach for field hockey, tennis, & award-winning cheerleading teams. She spent years as a member of Child Study Teams in various districts of NJ.

Many WWC students learned to drive with Mrs. Conlin as well, and in her later years she worked with age 55+ to improve their driving skills.

Marti was devout in her daily prayers and readings. Her deep faith and commitment to service shone through in her role as a Eucharistic Minister and member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish – St. Paul’s Church in Stone Harbor, where she also served on church council. Marti’s passion for community was endless: she held positions on the board of the Stone Harbor ROA and also was a notable figure on the boards of the SH Chamber of Commerce, the Garden Club, the Stone Harbor Woman’s Civic Club, and was a very memorable presence at Stone Harbor Council Meetings. She taught swimming. Some will recall the lively funny shows performed with community members at the SH Women’s Civic Club. She choreographed at times for the Sea Isle City Players as well and was an usher at the Middle PAC. A pillar of her community, Marti also acted as chairman and vice chairman of the Recreation Advisory Board, devoting her time to enhancing quality of life for fellow residents.

The Conlin household had an open-door policy and welcomed so many with dinners and council and camaraderie and coffee, as well as hosting New Year’s Day parties. They took delight in participating in all the island community had to offer. With husband Jim, she was also frequently found at the 84th Street home deck, where she and Jim had many friendly neighborhood memories from the 1970s – 2020 on South Basin. Marti & Jim were part of a rotating Uno and dinner group, which went on for years.

Marti was also a dedicated-spot member of the Fred’s and Concord Martini Club. The family thanks you ALL sincerely – as well as all her caretakers and island friends, and SHPD – who helped family care and watch over her in her latter years.

A very social person, Marti will be hard to forget, whether she was lifting you up – or even scolding you to do better. She and Jim cared deeply about their community and other individuals, especially the young.

And yes – she loved animals – fiercely – one might say…

Marty is survived by and will be forever cherished by her son Jeffrey Price Conlin (Dori Z.), daughter Andrea Clare O’Hearn (William), her beloved grandchildren Benjamin Price Conlin, Peter James Conlin, Tyler John Martin, Corey James Martin, William O’Hearn, Jr., Reilly Clare O’Hearn, & her great-grandchildren Evie and Lainie Martin.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church, 99th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or to Beacon Animal Rescue & Veterinary Clinic, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Condolences at Mass or at www.radzieta.com