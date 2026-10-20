Cornelia “Nee” Tuttle Bowe, formerly of Syracuse, NY, New York City, Summit NJ, and Lewiston, Maine, passed away at the age of 100 on May 26, 2026.

Born on October 29, 1925, to Bertha Tuttle Bowe and Chester Howard Bowe of Syracuse, New York, Nee spent summers at the family’s cherished summer home on Oneida Lake. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Smith College in 1947 and enjoyed a career as a journalist with the Newark Evening News (for whom she covered the Newark riots in 1967) and with Ciba- Geigy/Novartis. An active member of the New Jersey Press Women until it dissolved in 2010, Nee possessed an insatiable curiosity and an adventuresome spirit, which propelled her to join the news delegation for Hilary Clinton’s historic trip to China in 1995.

Nee loved to travel and always returned with novel treasures from her excursions. She was also a voracious reader and relished sharing favorite books with others. She enjoyed playing bridge with her wide circle of friends, attending concerts, and discussing world events. Nee delighted in spending time with family and was a beloved aunt and second mother to Peter Bowe Marmaras (Karen), John Steven Marmaras, Sarah Marmaras Stocker (Tom), and Nikos Marmaras (Rhonda). Nee particularly enjoyed her great nieces and nephews, Jessica, Kurtis, Annie, Grace, John, and Nayana—not to mention her great great nieces and nephews, Riley, Reid, and Amy—and relished attending their milestone moments, including weddings, college commencements, christenings, and birthdays. Nee was a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church in Summit, New Jersey.

Christmas was perhaps Nee’s favorite season as she lavished gifts on friends and family and attended as many seasonal events as she could manage. Christmas didn’t really begin until Nee arrived heavily laden with gifts and surprises for everyone.

Nee was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kate Bowe Marmaras, her brother-in-law, John Simos (Jack) Marmaras, and nephew John Stephen Marmaras. She is survived by her nephews, Peter and Nikos, and her niece, Sarah, and their families.

Family will gather for Nee’s interment at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, at St. Bernard’s Cemetery, 60 Washington Avenue, Bernardsville, New Jersey, and welcome Nee’s friends to join in celebrating Nee’s life and memory.

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