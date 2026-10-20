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LOCAL SPORTS

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams $CoMmEntÁ 1

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams

October 14, 2026 95
Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ 2

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification

October 14, 2026 146
Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway $CoMmEntÁ 3

Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway

October 7, 2026 211
Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

October 7, 2026 216