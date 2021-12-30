John Ellison McKnight

John Ellison McKnight of Union, NJ, died at home on December 27th.
Born in Gallaway, Tennessee, on July 22nd, 1928, to John and Thelma Doyle McKnight, he was a resident of Union, NJ, since 1957. He served in the US Army, as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 69, and a CCD teacher at St Michael’s Church, where he was a parishioner for over 65 years. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked at NJ Bell Telephone (Verizon) for 40 years.
He is survived by Annamae, his wife of 68 years; his 3 children, Irene (Robert) of Stockton, NJ; John (Dawn) of Chester, Maryland; and James (Betsy) of Rumson, NJ; 8 grandchildren (Eric, Brendan, Jennifer, Holly (Jaime), Andrew, Emily (Zach), Katherine, and Thomas; and 2 great grandchildren (Mazzy and Camilla).
Visitation will be held at Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home, 1100 Pine Ave., Union, NJ from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, December 30th. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Church, Union, NJ, on Friday, December 31st at 9:15 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.

