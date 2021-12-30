John Ellison McKnight of Union, NJ, died at home on December 27th.

Born in Gallaway, Tennessee, on July 22nd, 1928, to John and Thelma Doyle McKnight, he was a resident of Union, NJ, since 1957. He served in the US Army, as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 69, and a CCD teacher at St Michael’s Church, where he was a parishioner for over 65 years. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked at NJ Bell Telephone (Verizon) for 40 years.

He is survived by Annamae, his wife of 68 years; his 3 children, Irene (Robert) of Stockton, NJ; John (Dawn) of Chester, Maryland; and James (Betsy) of Rumson, NJ; 8 grandchildren (Eric, Brendan, Jennifer, Holly (Jaime), Andrew, Emily (Zach), Katherine, and Thomas; and 2 great grandchildren (Mazzy and Camilla).

Visitation will be held at Bradley, Haeberle & Barth Funeral Home, 1100 Pine Ave., Union, NJ from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, December 30th. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Church, Union, NJ, on Friday, December 31st at 9:15 am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.