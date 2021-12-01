Wilson White

1931-2021

On November 16, 2021, Wilson White died in Sarasota, Florida after a short illness, according to a family member.

His grandparents were Patsey (née Ballou), and Wilson White, Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia, and Catherine (née Bennett) and George Wethman of Philadelphia. On October 16, 1931 Wilson White was born to Eleanor Marie (Mimi) and Wilson (Pete) White, Jr. He lived in Summit, New Jersey for 57 years, attending public schools there from 1935 through 1949. He served on the Summit Arboretum board, and was President of the Summit Free Public Library.

In 1954, Wilson graduated cum laude from Harvard College, married Joyce Gaty Rudd, and entered Wall Street in New York City. First an analyst and trader, then a manager, in 1961 he co-founded a municipal bond firm, which later became Wilson White, Inc. He was particularly proud of having provided funding to Kent State University after their terrible incident on May 4, 1970. He published three municipal bond textbooks, and retired in 1992. He served as a fixed income consultant through 2015.

In 1992, Wilson moved to New York City, where he published many works of fiction. He traveled extensively, especially to France, Uruguay and Brazil. Thus

heeding the works of Dylan Thomas, “he did not go softly into that good night, but burned at close of day, and raged, raged against the dying of the night.”

Wilson leaves his sister, Patsey Marie White, of Verona, NJ, and three wonderful children, Catherine White Murray, of Wayne, NJ, William Davis White of Pelham, NH and Elizabeth Adams White of Indianapolis, IN. Also their fine spouses, and five grandchildren, Christopher Wilson White, Geoffrey White, Jackson Murray, Jacob Hitzfield, and Melissa Hitzfield.

Wilson was a member of the Municipal Bond Club of New York, twice their Doubles Tennis Champion. He was a long-time member of the Beacon Hill Club of Summit, NJ, and won their Men’s, and Mixed Platform Tennis Championships.