Kathleen “Lonnie” Stokesbury Girard passed away September 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas at the age of 81. She was born in Rahway, NJ on September 11, 1940. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Mae Cole Stokesbury. Survivors include: children – Alethea, Rachel (David), Marcella (Sid), & Paul. She was so proud of her grandchildren – Beth, Lauren (Pieter), Robert (Felicia), Sydney (Jonathan), Natalie (Nick), Sophie, Raleigh; and great grandchildren – Josephine, Sage, Sterling, Elisabeth, & Florence.

She (and her brother Richard) grew up in Rahway, NJ in a home designed and built by her father. After high school, Kathleen went halfway across the country to attend The University of New Mexico. After living in various places in the United States and Europe, and having 4 children along the way with then-spouse Jerry Girard, she obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. She followed this with a master’s degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She worked as a teacher, and later counselor, for various school districts in San Antonio. While living in San Antonio, she played a tenor drum with the San Antonio Pipes and Drums and, with her proud Irish heritage, was a member of the Harp & Shamrock Society.

At 60 years of age, she embarked on a new career with the DoDEA in military elementary schools in Japan and Germany. Forever energetic, and adventurous she traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States. She loved exploring new places, hiking, and camping. In retirement, Kathleen volunteered with the Assistance League, The Long Center for the Performing Arts, Dell Children’s Hospital, Conspirae Choir, and ZACH Theatre. She was a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol where she volunteered as the Character Development Instructor. She also continued traveling, and went to yoga classes at least twice a week. She was active in all of this up until shortly before her passing. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. As Kathleen loved nature, we ask that donations be made to Keep Utopia Beautiful (P.O. Box 351, Utopia, TX 78884), the Sierra Club, or the charity of your choosing that would benefit preservation of wild areas.