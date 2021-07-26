Dudley Scott Schneider, 90, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday July 15th, at home with his loving wife Elizabeth. Born in New York City on November 29, 1930, the son of the late Maximillian and Mildred Schneider, he graduated from Regional High School in Springfield, NJ, and attended Lafayette College and Bethany College before enlisting in the Navy in December 1950. Dudley served four years in the Navy, with a year spent on a wooden minesweeper, the USS Hornbill, AMS19. He received an Honorable Discharge in February 1955. Following his service, he was hired by IBM as the Supervisor of Operations at the IBM Time-Life building in New York City.

Dudley leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth Tuttle Schneider. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 28th.

Dudley is survived by his children, Dr. Scott Schneider of Farmington Hills, MI, Deborah Quinn (Kevin) of Shrewsbury, MA, Blair Schneider McKay (Dr. Nell Ferranti McKay) of Lynden, WA, and 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

A service in celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Aug 29th from 12-2pm at William G Miller and Son Funeral home in Poughkeepsie, NY (and online on Zoom – link will be on the website). [https://www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com]