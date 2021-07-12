Raymond Dudley Ward, age 93, of West Windsor, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Ray was born on November 29, 1927 in the N.J. Homeopathic Hospital, East Orange, NJ to parents Benjamin and Edna Ward. He graduated from Montclair Academy and Panzer College of Physical Education. He began his public-school physical education teaching career in the Belleville, NJ school system and then moved to the Cranford, NJ school system from where he eventually retired. Ray coached baseball teams, refereed high school basketball games and umpired high school baseball games. His approach to teaching and coaching was to encourage the students and players to do their best, develop their skills and knowledge of the sport, and to have fun doing so.

Ray was a proud veteran of the US Navy and regularly wore his Navy baseball cap. He was the Director of the Cranford Boys Camp in Hope, NJ for many summers. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Windsor, NJ. In retirement he and wife, Betty, enjoyed traveling in their RV around America and spending many winters at a campground in the Florida Keys.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Ward; his sons, Robert (Bob) Ward and wife, Carolyn, and Richard (Rich) Ward and wife, Linda; his grandsons, Jonathan, Chris, Andrew and Brian; and his great-grandson, Noah.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 79 One Mile Road Extension, East Windsor, NJ, with the Reverend James Egan officiating.

Interment will be in the church Memorial Garden immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 79 One Mile Road Extension, East Windsor, NJ 08520.

Arrangements are under the direction of Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Services at Glackin Chapel, 136 Morrison Avenue, Hightstown, NJ. www.simplicityfuneralservices.com