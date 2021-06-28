Edward Ira Stevens Jr. age 95 died May 6th, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born October 17th, 1925 in Roselle Park, New Jersey to Bessie and Edward Ira Stevens. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Sept 11th, 1943 just after high school at the ripe age of 17. He served on the USS-LSM 9 during World War II. After proudly serving in the war, he moved to St. Pete Beach, Florida in the early 1950s where he worked at Florida Power Corporation as a lineman for 33 years. He met his wife Madeleine of 67 years at the Bath Club on Redington Beach, FL. Edward and Madeleine were married June 12th, 1953 at Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church on St. Pete Beach. During this time, he became an avid community volunteer and was instrumental in developing the first police force and Little League baseball/softball on St. Pete Beach. After retirement, he became a member of LSM/LSMR Association where he was the Vice President for many years. He enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. to meet fellow Navy Veterans every year. In 1984 Edward and Madeleine built their country home in Dunnellon, FL where he spent most of his retirement years fishing, building fires, enjoying family time, and tubing down the Rainbow River. In his free time, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and umpiring baseball & softball games. Edward will forever be remembered for his friendly demeanor and his never ending repertoire of jokes. He is survived by his wife Madeleine, daughters Carol Smith and Linda Weaver, grandchildren Amy Pike (Garrett), William Weaver (Jennie), and Rachael Vrabic (Nicholas), along with many great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the Stevens family requests donations be sent to The Alzheimer’s Society or your charity of choice.