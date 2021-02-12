Leonard B. Seroff, 97, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California. He was born on June 13, 1923 in Newark, NJ to Jack and Sarah Seroff. He was the eldest of three sons, including Harold Seroff (Doris) and Ronald Seroff (Lorraine). Lenny was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Janet Seroff, and his brother, Harold.

Lenny graduated from Southside High School in Newark and then enrolled at the University of Missouri in 1942. He left school during his sophomore year to enlist in the Army. During his service, Lenny intercepted and interpreted Morse Code, earned the rank of Staff Sargent, and was awarded multiple ribbons and medals. After leaving the military, Lenny and his brothers opened a kosher butcher shop in Irvington, NJ which they ran until 1969. Later, he and Janet owned and operated Fischer Brothers Travel Agency until they retired in 1985.

Lenny lived most of his life in New Jersey, wintering in Florida and California before moving to Laguna Woods in 2012. He was a member of Mensa and a Gold Life Master in Bridge.

Lenny enjoyed bowling and golfing. He loved spending time with his family. He was known for his Birthday and Chanukah cards, of which he sent about 50 of each to family members every year.

Lenny is survived by his children, Douglas Seroff, Donna Seroff, Deborah Seroff , and Dale Bodenweber Seroff (Robert) , as well as his stepchildren, George Stamer (Akiko) and Judi Thomas (John) . He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, 3 nieces and a nephew.