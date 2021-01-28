Joan R. Friedman of Cohasset, Massachusetts, formerly of Springfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021. She was 94 years old.

Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York to her dear and devoted parents Harry and Eva Reeff. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Friedman and loving siblings, sister Charlotte Sherry Goodman and brother Seymour Reeff and precious sister-in-law Evelyn Reeff.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Nancy J. Towle, her devoted son-in-law, Richard J. Towle, and was cherished grandmother of Jared Scott Wesson.

Joan graduated from Brooklyn College, New York with a Bachelor of Arts Degree as well as receiving her Masters Degree in Elementary Education from Seton Hall University, New Jersey. Her passion was teaching and she taught fourth grade in the New York City Public School System for over ten years and in Springfield, New Jersey for another 40 years. Upon retiring, she continued to teach as a substitute in Cranford, and Summit, New Jersey for many additional years. Parents sought after Joan to teach their children, and three generation of students cherished their time in her classroom. She was a member of the National Education Association and the Retired Teachers Association in the New Jersey area.

She was a very intelligent and generous woman in all ways. She loved getting together with friends and family. She thoroughly enjoyed the whole process of educating children for their futures. She treasured her time with her beloved grandson and the parade of Siberian Husky grandchildren that would show up for her visits. Joan will be missed tremendously by everyone who knew her and anyone who got to spend time with her.