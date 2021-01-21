Arnold L. Reichert, 91, of Traverse City, Michigan passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.

Arnold was born on October 19, 1929 in Glenside, PA to the late Harry and Hazel (Miller) Reichert. He was raised in Cranford, NJ, while in high school he met the “love of his life” Shirley Gove. They were married on July 8, 1950 and they celebrated 66 wonderful years together. Their marriage was based on a very loving, happy and positive relationship as they remained best friends. Shirley preceded him in death on January 2, 2017. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Arnold was a skilled jeweler, his career in the jewelry industry began with Martin Jewelers in Cranford, NJ. He later, owned and operated a jewelry store in Boca Raton, FL.

Arnold loved to travel with Shirley, together they made numerous tours of the U.S. in their VW Camper, eventually making it to all of the lower 48 states. In his earlier years he learned to fly and earned his pilot license.

Arnold is survived by two sons and a daughter; Scott (Carolyn) Reichert, David (Judy) Reichert and Robin (Robert) Aeschliman. Also surviving are four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers; Harry and Roy Reichert.

In accordance with Arnold’s wishes cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date in Hudson, NH.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Arnold’s family at his tribute page at

www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.