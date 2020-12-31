March 7, 1939-December 27, 2020

Robert Lee Brown was born March 7, 1939, to the late Birdie Mae Breedlove Brown and Walter Brown in Bainbridge, Georgia. He was raised in a deeply religious home. Christian education and service to others was a consistent part of his life.

Robert began his career in education with a sincere desire to make a difference in the lives of those he had the good fortune to serve as a classroom teacher, school administrator, Rahway High School Principal, and Montclair State College instructor.

He dedicated himself to advancing the cause of education and was committed to achieving excellence in all areas of his professional life.

He was a member of numerous professional organizations. He served as president of his local and county Principal’s Association. In addition, he was a member of the New Jersey State Board of Governors for Principals and Supervisors and a board member of the Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association (ISAA) of New Jersey.

Robert L. Brown departed this life on December 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Walter Dennis and sister, Elsie Hubbard. He leaves to celebrate a life well lived, his wife of 58 years, Sandra E. Brown, his children: Kim D. Arrington of Kennesaw, GA (Malcolm), Kenneth R. Brown of Atlanta, GA (Gasby); four grandchildren: Alexis Nicole Mumphrey of Raleigh, NC, James Boldin of Jacksonville, FL, Robert Boldin of San Francisco, CA, Jeremiah Isaiah Arrington of Kennesaw, GA, and two great- grandchildren, Elijah Nicholas and Kennedy Alexandria Mumphrey of Raleigh, NC. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In Lieu Of Flowers, Contributions Can Be Made To Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund At:

https://onrealm.org/zbcmarietta/-/give/now

Type in > Scholarship -TR on the Fund Line

Type in > In Memory of Robert L. Brown on the Memo Line