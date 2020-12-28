Jose Eugenio Negron Gomez, 86 of Elizabeth, entered into eternal rest on December 20, 2020 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends were invited to return on Thursday morning for a Funeral Service at the Funeral Home. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.