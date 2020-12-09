Genevieve M. Beninati (nee Galati) of Union and Bertrand’s Island passed November 2, 2020 at 96 years.

Mrs. Beninati attended Union High School, St. Elizabeth Academy and the College of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station NJ. She studied piano with Florence Mercurio and performed at Griffith Recital Hall in Newark, reaching concert level. During the war she worked for the IRS, when she met and eventually married Mr. Salvatore Beninati Esq. After her marriage, she dedicated herself to Our Lady of All Souls, her parish church. She was the chairperson for all major functions and fund raisers. She even composed hymns for the liturgical service. After her husband died, she spent the rest of her life taking care of her mother. At that time, she became a member of St. Michael’s parish in Union.

Known affectionately as Aunt Gen, she celebrated every holiday, with her seventeen nieces and nephews. She remembered each birthday, attended school events, graduations and shared the joys of their First Holy Communion and Confirmation. With the arrival of grand nieces and nephews, she expended her celebrations of their life.

Mrs. Beninati was pre-deceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Galati, her husband Mr. Salvatore Beninati Esq, and her brother, Mr. Daniel J. Galate and his wife Kris.

A Memorial Mass will be offered for the repose of her soul at Our lady of Lourdes Church in West Orange.

Condolences may be sent to the Galate Family c/o Linda Sue Galate PhD, 58 Mountain Avenue, West Orange, NJ 07052.