Ann Marie Bonassisa, 52, of Roselle Park, passed away on September 13, 2020, at Overlook Medical Center, Summit.

Born in Newark, she resided in Irvington before moving to Roselle Park 30 years ago.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave,

Roselle Park. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10am at Church of the Assumption, Roselle Park with entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

Ann Marie worked for Metro Physicians, Cranford for 6 years and was a loving wife & mother.

She is predeceased by her parents, Phillip & Lucy Hallen and survived by her husband of 33 years, Vincent; her children, Stephanie & Vincent Jr & his fiancée, Rebecca; brothers, Phillip, Patrick & Robert & many nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to our team “In Memory of Ann Marie Bonassisa and Lucy Hallen”. Ann Marie was passionate about raising money and awareness for breast cancer in memory of her mother, Lucy Hallen. Each October her and her team participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Central Jersey. To support Ann Marie’s cause, please consider making a donation.

http://main.acsevents.org/goto/inmemoryofannmariebonassisaandlucyhallen