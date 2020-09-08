Savina L. Remstein (nee: Musci), 72, of Union, N.J., passed away on Sept. 5, 2020. Services begin on Thurs., Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at Shook’s Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove, with interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, N.J. Visitation will be on Wed., Sept. 9 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in Newark, N.J., she lived in Irvington, N.J. before settling in Union. Savina was a homemaker, devoted to those she loved.

Predeceased by her husband, Neil, parents, Peter and Catherine Musci (nee: De Marco), and grandmother, Antonetta De Marco. She is survived by her cousins, Betty Aquilino (Stan) and Marie Hunter; sister-in-law, Isabelle Remstein; and many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends who were like family to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabrini Mission Foundation, 222 E. 19 St., Suite 5E, New York, NY 10003.