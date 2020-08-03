Bohdan Lukaschewsky of Cranford passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by

his side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was 85 years old. Bohdan was born in Ukraine on May 18, 1935. His family later moved to Slovakia and then Vienna, Austria, arriving there on the day the Allies started bombing the city. Before learning to read English in elementary school, Bohdan already spoke four other languages, Polish, Ukrainian, Slovakian and German.

At the end of the war, Bohdan and his mother and sister immigrated to America and lived on the lower east side of Manhattan. Bohdan graduated from The City College of New York in 1957 with a degree in electrical engineering, followed by a Masters of Science in electrical engineering from Drexel University, an MBA from Monmouth University, and finally a Masters of Education degree from Rutgers. While at The City College he became an American citizen.

He joined the Army Reserves and eventually received an honorable discharge.

After graduating from City College, he worked for the next 15 years in the private sector for a

number of technological firms. In the 1960’s, he earned his private pilot’s license and would fly a two seat Cessna to Connecticut for business. He began his teaching career at Union County Tech in 1972. He taught engineering, mathematics and business courses. He also served as Department Chair, Assistant Dean and Dean. He was also involved in major research and public service activities in the Cranford Public School district, the Superintendent’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the Cranford Township Centennial Village Committee, and the Cranford Township Safe Streets Committee.

After Bohdan retired in 2016, he took up a number of new projects as he continued many of the old ones including his support of a number of theaters. He volunteered to be an advocate for

CASA, part of a national network of non-profit programs that advocate for children removed from their families because of abuse or neglect at home.

Bohdan is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Lynn; his devoted daughters, Renee Gachko and her husband Joseph and Kristen Zahajkewycz and her husband Taras; his cherished grandchildren, Joshua and Linnae Zahajkewycz; and his dear sister Christine Chorney and her husband George.

Services were held privately, and due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, a memorial service will take place at a future date. Donations can be made in his memory to his scholarship fund, Taras Shevchenko Scholarship, Union County College Foundation, 1033

Springfield Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016.