Edward Milko, Greenville, SC

Dr. Edward Michael Milko, 80, husband of Cecilia Milko, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born at Rahway Memorial in Rahway, NJ, he was the son of the late Michael and Irene Milko. He grew up in Linden, NJ and attended St. Theresa’s Grammar School then Seton Hall Prep in South Orange, NJ. He received his B.S. in Accounting from Seton Hall University, M.B.A. in Accounting from New York University, and his Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Seton Hall University. Dr. Milko also served as Controller at Fordham University, Seton Hall University, and the Georgia- Pacific Corporation.

Dr. Milko served his country as a Staff Sergeant Grade E5 in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. He was part of the 3rd Howitzer Battalion 42nd Artillery at Caven Point in NJ. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, and was a Lector at multiple Catholic churches during his lifetime.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his sons, Dr. John Edward Milko (Joye Carolyn McEvoy Milko), and Michael Edward Milko (Monika Liss Milko); and grandsons, Matthew Christopher and Mark Andrew Milko.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

