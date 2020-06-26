Norma O’ Neill, 93, of Whiting, New Jersey, passed away, Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, June 29th at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, 90 Whippany Road Whippany NJ. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Union NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Norma was born on May 18, 1927 in Newark, New Jersey to Thomas and Josephine (D’Alessio) Pagano. She graduated from Arts High School and began her career at Lorstan as a Portrait Artist. She was an exceptionally talented artist.

Norma had strength of character, always putting others’ needs before her own, even when her needs were great. She relied on her faith to guide her through life, bringing her peace and strength in times of hardship. Norma was thoughtful, kind, loving and generous. She cherished family and was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, and aunt. Norma always wore a beautiful smile and had an infectious laugh. Her child-like enthusiasm for the simple things that brought her joy endeared her to all she met.

Norma is survived by her son, Tom O’Neill of Whiting, NJ, her brother Tom Pagano and wife Mary Jane, of Siesta Key, FL, in addition to nieces, Laura O’Connell, Aimee Pagano, Elizabeth King and nephews, Joe Mistretta, Jonathan Pagano and Kurt Hempstead and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Gloria and Doris, brother, and Rudy.