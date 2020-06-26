Patrina Helen Stafford, 67, passed away peacefully at her home in Kenilworth on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020. Born on October 27, 1952 to Muriel Galati, she was raised in Kenilworth where she brought up her family as well. Mrs. Stafford was a pillar in the Kenilworth community.

Patrina was an incredible mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will always be remembered for her ability to express her endless love in countless ways and make all people she cared about feel special. One way her love shined was through the food that she effortlessly served to anyone who entered her home. Anyone who knew Patrina knew that they would be welcomed with open arms the moment they walked through the front door. It was because of Patrina that the Stafford home was always a place filled with many laughs, hugs, and lifelong memories.

She is survived by her husband James G. Stafford; her four children, Jessica (Chris), Jamie (Marc), Jenna (Chris), Jimmy (Lauren); her eight grandchildren, Bailey, Nicholas, Jesse, Lucas, Talya, Hunter, Kennedy and Paisley; her sister Arleen (Tom), brothers, Tom, George (Ellen), Anthony (Connie); and many nieces, and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, 541 Washington Ave, Kenilworth, NJ 07033, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Dooley Colonial Home in Westfield. To sign the guestbook please visit

www.dooleycolonialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patrina’s name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Center, www.mskcc.org.