Adolf “Pat” Paterson, 99, of Leisure Knolls, passed away peacefully on May 14th at The Chelsea of Toms River. He had resided in Manchester, NJ since 1988.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ on December 18, 1920, he spent most of his life in Union County, NJ. The 3rd child of Charles and Ingeborg Paterson, he grew up in Kenilworth NJ before enlisting in the War Effort in January 1942 in the US Army Air Corp before transferring and earning an officer’s commission (2LT) and joining as an infantry paratrooper with the 101 st “Screaming Eagles” Airborne Division serving in Europe through the end of World War II.

After coming home, he married the love of his life, the former Mary Jane Andy who he spent 65 glorious years raising their 7 children. Pat took over his father’s contracting business, “Charles Paterson & Son Flooring” which he successfully and proudly operated until 1981, when he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Jane, his brother and 2 sisters, and his daughter Karen. He is survived by his 6 children, Andrea Suhaka, Bruce Paterson and his wife Kris, Nancy Paterson and her husband Chris Zingler, Janet Paterson, Judith Paterson, and Charles Paterson and his wife Jean, and his 5 grandchildren, Karen Suhaka; Jonathan, Nancy, Ryan, and Kathy Paterson.

He loved bowling and square dancing as well as watching various sports on TV. He was deeply involved in his community and was a member of the Construction Committee for building the new Kenilworth Methodist Church and as one of the founders of the Kenilworth Lions Club as well as supporting the local Cub and Boy Scouts.

He was always an ever-present role model, mentor and hero to many. His strong work ethic and business savvy helped him succeed in providing a beautiful home and wondrous life to his wife and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No viewing will be held and internment will be at the BG Doyle Veteran’s Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ.