Robert M. Gray, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Cornell Hall Care & Rehab Center in Union, N.J.

Born in Newark, Mr. Gray lived most of his life in Elizabeth. He was retired from Schering Plough in Kenilworth after 26 years.

He was the son of the late Lester and Ida Riccardell Gray; brother of Michael and his wife Rita Gray.

Private funeral arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com