Marilyn Pearce Tomek & Frances Lee Tomek

Marilyn Pearce Tomek, 79, died on Wednesday, April 15 in Summit. She had been in declining health for several months and died of the Covid-19 virus. Three days later, on Saturday, April 18, her husband, Frances Lee Tomek, also 79, died of natural causes in their home on Forest Drive in Union.

Mrs. Tomek was born in Rocky Mount, NC in 1940 and had a career in banking and the legal profession. Mr. Tomek, a Marine veteran and architect, was born in Scranton, PA in 1940. They married in Raleigh, NC in May 1972 and relocated to Union.

The Tomeks are survived by their daughter, Caroline James, son-in-law Brian James, and granddaughters Emerson and Berkeley James of St. Johns, FL. Other surviving relatives include brother Albert Pearce and his wife Frances, of Newport News, VA; niece Ann Pearce of Christiansburg, VA; sister-in-law Joan Tomek of Upper Saddle River; nephew Jeffrey Tomek, his wife Stacy, and their children Evan, Matthew, and Shane.

Because of the ongoing health crisis, there are no plans for services at this time.