Barbara Smith-Floyd, 71, of Union, NJ passed away on Mar 31, 2020.

There will not be a funeral service per executive order #107 signed by Governor Murphy. She was born on September 23, 1948 in Newark, NJ. She was the eldest child born to John T. and Ethel Veeney. Barbara was educated in the Newark Public School System and graduated from Barringer High, June 22, 1966. She went on to graduate from Barbizon Modeling School and was employed as a model at Bamberger’s (Macy’s) Newark, NJ. For the last 37 years she was employed in the airline industry, Eastern and United Airlines. Barbara’s passion was her poetry. In 2002 she started creating handmade inspirational greeting cards, using her poetry. In 2004 she self-published her first book, “From The Inside Out, A Poetic Journey”, and second book, “From The Outside, Looking In” in 2010. She was working on her third book before she passed away. Barbara met her true soul mate, John (Mickey) Floyd 23 years ago. From this union they created a blended family. Barbara leaves to cherish her everlasting memories 3 daughters, Nyeta Gibb (Qubena), Raleigh, NC, Tyhesha Strothers, Irvington, NJ, and Paulette McGee, Sumter, SC; 2 sons, Donavan R. Smith, Las Vegas, NV, and John C. Floyd, DE; 2 sisters, Gail Veeney-McLean, Toms River, NJ, and Diane Norton, NJ; 1 brother, Douglas T. Veeney (LaWanda), Durham, NC; 5 granddaughters; 8 grandsons; 5 great grandchildren; 2 nieces, Zameerah and Tashia; nephew, Daniel Norton; and a host of family, friends, and especially her United Airlines family.

