Joyce Rudd Carlson, 88 years old, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020, at Indian River Estates in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, and lived in Bucharest, Romania; Summit, New Jersey; and Vero Beach.

She was an alumna of Randolph- Macon Woman’s College (1954) and Columbia University (1972). She taught as a Learning Disabilities Specialist for many years.

Joyce was a gourmet cook and learned many languages in preparation for international travel, including Russian, Spanish, French, and Italian. She co-wrote a published volume of original poetry, … And Three Small Fishes. Joyce served on the Sea Oaks Board of Directors, loved dogs and was a founder of the Sea Oaks Annual Dog Walk – a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County.

She was married to Wilson White from 1954 to 1990, and is survived by their three children: Catherine (Ray) Murray, William (Denise) White, and Bea (Brad Hitzfield) White. She had 5 grandchildren: Christopher White, Geoffrey White, Jackson Murray, Jacob Hitzfield, and Melissa Hitzfield.

She was predeceased by her second husband of 21 years, Roland Carlson, in 2012.

Her ashes will be scattered during a private family service this summer in Colorado Springs, CO.

Joyce loved visiting the Springs because her beloved younger sister, Betty Ross (aka “Moose”), lives there. Joyce was a major donor to TheatreWorks, a professional theater company at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs founded and directed by Betty’s late husband, Murray Ross.

