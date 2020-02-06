Catherine Musci, 97, of Union, New Jersey passed away on February 5, 2020 at home.

Born in Orange, New Jersey, she lived in Newark, Irvington and Union New Jersey.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband Peter, her parents, Anoninette and Rafael DeMarco and her son in law Neil Remstein. She was also predeceased by six brothers, Joseph, James, Frank, Michael, Louis and Ralph DeMarco

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Savina Remstein, and a close niece and nephew, Betty and Stan Aquilino of Bloomfield, New Jersey and Marie Hunter of Clearwater, Florida.

Catherine was employed for many years at Victory Engineering, before retiring in 1984. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the McCracken Funeral Home on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2-6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Church on Monday February 10, 2020 at, 9:30Am, followed by interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ