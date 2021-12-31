Westfield Area YMCA Flyers Track Club brings home team title

WESTFIELD, NJ — Eighteen Westfield Area YMCA Flyers Track Club athletes were among the nearly 500 athletes at the USA Track & Field New Jersey Junior Olympic Cross-Country Meet on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Central Park Playground in Morris Plains. The Flyers brought home one team win and four top 10 finishes.

The girls 13- to 14-year-old team came out on top in its 4,000 meter race. Leading the team were Ella Solorzano and Julia Ronnen, with second- and fourth-place finishes respectively. Rachel Biondo, ninth place; Anna Youssef, 16th place; and Grace Gloster, 19th place, all played a vital role in the team win. This capped off an undefeated season, with four prior team wins. Ronan Conolly also placed sixth in the 9- to 10-year-old boys 3,000 meter race.

The Westfield Area YMCA Flyers Track Club is a USATF-certified club led by USATF-certified coaches and serves hundreds of athletes ages 7-15 year-round. The winter conditioning program started Wednesday, Dec. 1. For more information, visit the team website at www.yflyerstrackclub.com or contact Michelle Almeida at malmeida@westfieldynj.org or at 908-301-9622, ext. 279.

Photo Courtesy of Westfield Area YMCA Flyers