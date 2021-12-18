Westfield Area YMCA students have a fun-filled fall

UNION COUNTY — Westfield Area YMCA preschool and kindergarten students at the Robert and Virginia Bauer Family Branch YMCA in Westfield had a fun-filled fall learning experience with apples and pumpkins. They picked pumpkins at the school’s own pumpkin patch to take home. They were able to see how the pumpkin vines planted by previous classes grew to bear fruit. Each class had a pumpkin from which to scoop out seeds; they sorted the seeds into groups and pasted them onto their pumpkin pictures. They also checked to see if pumpkins float. In addition, the students sorted and categorized apples by color, and made homemade applesauce.

For information about the preschool or full-day kindergarten program, contact Tracy McSweeney, preschool site director, at 908-301-9622, ext. 423, or tmcsweeney@westfieldynj.org.

Photo Courtesy of Marla Itzkin