Westfield Area YMCA winter registration announced

WESTFIELD, NJ — Registration for the Westfield Area YMCA winter program session begins on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m., for full members and Monday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m., for basic members and nonmembers. The session runs Jan. 2 through Feb. 26. A printable version of the Winter Session Guide is available at www.westfieldynj.org.

The Y offers an extensive swim lesson program that accommodates all abilities. Parent/child classes introduce children ages 6 months to 3 years to the water. For youths and teens, the water safety and stroke development curriculum allows swimmers to develop at their own pace. The Y also offers individual lessons and can create classes for small groups.

Youth sports classes include basketball, sports sampler, soccer, T-ball and more. The taekwondo program for ages 5 years through adult is led by a team of certified ATA Martial Arts instructors led by master instructor Pamela Gedman.

The Y’s dance program is directed by Mariana Tsortolia, who graduated from the Merce Cunningham Studio. Register now for the January-to-June session, with classes including ballet and tap, jazz and hip hop, and ballet and jazz for ages 4-9. There is an eight-week “Little Movers” class for ages 3-5.

More than 50 land and water fitness classes are included with full YMCA memberships. Water fitness classes, taught by instructors certified in aquatic exercise, provide cardio and strength training. Land fitness classes include yoga, Pilates, TRX, spin, Zumba and more. Low-impact classes are perfect for beginners, seniors and those with special health issues.

Teens can register for Friday-night basketball. The first half of every session is focused on skills and the second half is devoted to game play. Middle and high schoolers can also participate in Leaders Club and Achievers, ski and snowboard trips, and Youth and Government.

Register online at www.westfieldynj.org or at the Main Y facility located at 220 Clark St. in Westfield. For more information, call 908-301-9622.

