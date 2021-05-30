Westfield teen named salutatorian at Mount Saint Mary Academy

WATCHUNG, NJ — During Academy Awards Night on Monday, May 17, it was announced that Tara DSilva of Avenel has been named the Mount Saint Mary Academy Class of 2021 valedictorian. Martha Byrne of Westfield has been designated salutatorian.

Byrne, a graduate of Holy Trinity Interparochial School in Westfield, will attend the University of Notre Dame’s Glynn Family Honors Program, where she will major in economics and classics.

Byrne said, “I’m very honored to be recognized in this way for my hard work. I owe so much to my teachers, parents and the Mount community. My past four years at the Mount have been wonderful, and I feel so blessed to be ending them with this. I’ll definitely miss the Mount next year.”

Her experiences on the Mount’s Euro Challenge Team and Fed Challenge Team led to her decision to major in economics, while her Latin classes sparked a love of classics.

Byrne is a National Merit Scholar, receiving a $2,500 scholarship. She has been editor of the Mount Saint Mary Academy blog, Peeks, and has been active in campus ministry, band and various clubs.

A setter on the varsity volleyball team, Byrne said she was proud and thrilled when they won their division this year.

She is the daughter of William and Gretchen Byrne of Westfield.