Union Township’s only Little Free Library opens

UNION, NJ — Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front-yard book exchanges number more than 100,000 in more than 100 countries — from Italy to Brazil to Japan. Now, a new Little Free Library on Rahway Avenue in Union Township has joined the movement to create communities of readers through book sharing. Courtney Little-Vozos and Emmanuel Vozos are the proud stewards of this new installation, which invites anyone in the community to leave a book or take a book.

Named “Rosie’s on Rahway,” the two level wooden library was painted bright blue by the couple and decorated with a sunflower and bumblebee. The library, which features books for all ages, is dedicated to the memory of Little-Vozos’ mother, Laurie Bollman-Little. With her husband, Paul, Bollman-Little installed a Little Free Library at their family home in Pasadena, Calif., in 2013. To continue the family tradition, Little-Vozos and Vozos have installed the first Little Free Library in Union.

“My mother was an educator for over 30 years. Throughout her life, she instilled a love of reading and learning in so many of her students, and I hope our library, dedicated in her memory, will do the same for our community,” said Little-Vozos.

“When I first heard about Little Free Libraries, I immediately wanted to host one,” said Vozos. “I was a bookworm growing up, always at the library. School library, public library, you name it. If we had one of these in the neighborhood, I would have stopped by every day. I hope the community will enjoy it and participate in the process.”

An official dedication took place on Friday, Oct. 29, with family in attendance.

