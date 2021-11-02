Kean University homecoming draws spirited Cougar crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Kean University alumni, students, family and friends brought Cougar spirit to the Homecoming Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 16, enjoying games, music and a beautiful fall day as the university celebrated a festive return to campus after a year of remote learning during the pandemic.

Crowds of students and alumni wearing Kean gear came out for the event, one of the highlights of a homecoming week that also featured the installation of Kean University’s first black president and 18th leader, President Lamont O. Repollet.

The mood was buoyant as attendees met up with friends and then watched the Kean Cougars defeat The College of New Jersey Lions in a football game at Kean’s Alumni Stadium.

“This is an exciting time for us,” said Repollet, who got a master’s degree from Kean in 2000, as he strolled the carnival grounds with fellow Kean alumnus Bill Loehning, Class of 1970, who received an honorary degree from the university in 2015.

“After a year and a half of COVID,” Repollet continued, “this homecoming means a lot. We have the chance to share the day and be with people we love and the university we care deeply about. What I am most excited about is seeing all of our Kean families. This actually is an opportunity to come home.”

Loehning, a former Kean student government president, agreed. “The energy and excitement on campus is contagious,” he said.

The carnival was centered around Harwood Arena. Food tents, student activities and carnival games were set up in three parking lots, and Kean academic departments lined Cougar Walk to greet alumni and offer art activities, cornhole games and more.

Jackie Ley, Class of 2012, of Elizabeth and her husband, Percy, came to homecoming with their family, many of whom are Kean graduates.

“My mom and aunt graduated from Kean, my sister and I graduated from Kean, and I hope she graduates here, too,” Ley said, smiling at her 1-year-old, Zara, in her stroller. “She’ll be in the class of, I don’t know, 40-something? I’m so excited to be here, I just love the camaraderie and the pride.”

Student groups, including fraternities and sororities, held fundraisers in one section of the carnival, where dance music poured from speakers.

Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity operated a dunk tank to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Sophomore Mike Vasquez of Lyndhurst, an architecture major, was one of the fraternity members ready to be dunked for a good cause. Before long, he was drenched.

“I wanted to check my accuracy,” joked his roommate, junior marketing major Jonathan Huang of Edison, who spent $10 on eight throws.

Also enjoying homecoming were Zirah Hajjaj, a junior music performance major from Los Angeles; Nettie Ramirez, a senior global business and music major from New York; and Amiah Edmondson, a junior music education major from Hoboken. Hajjaj and Ramirez laughed as they donned hats in the photo booth.

“It’s amazing to be here. It feels like a fresh start, our new normal,” Edmondson said.

By early afternoon, the crowd moved toward Alumni Stadium for the homecoming game. Among those going to watch the football game were Albert Barsanti ’85, of Whippany, and Mike Wooby ’89 of Neshanic Station, both former players.

“That’s how we met,” Barsanti said. “I had a bum leg, and he said, ‘Can I help you out?’ We’ve been best friends since.”

The two said they were thrilled to be at homecoming. “It brings back memories,” Wooby said.

The stands were packed on the Cougar side, and the fans cheered loudly as the Kean team rolled up a 17-0 lead by halftime. The Cougars went on to win by a score of 20-7.

Halftime also saw the traditional crowning of the homecoming king and queen. Senior Kobe Robinson of Somerset, a communication/public relations major and student trustee, was named king, while senior Brianna Brion of Camden, a sociology major who works at Miron Student Center, was named queen.

Both students said they were grateful and thanked all who supported them.

“This is my last semester. It means so much to me,” Brion said.

Robinson said he would like to thank all of Kean’s students. “I’d like to meet everybody,” he said. “If you see me on campus, don’t be afraid to say hi.”

Photos Courtesy of Margaret McCorry