Union Township Committee addresses COVID-19 vaccine at meeting

UNION, NJ — At the Union Township Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Committeeman Manuel Figueiredo discussed the importance of vaccines among the senior population, senior activities and other programs and activities for residents during his committee report.

“For our seniors, we have a Union County Hall Center. The COVID-19 vaccine is in demand, and we want to help as many as we can,” Figueiredo said. “So, for our seniors, it is vital that you take down this number, 908-613-7829, and call that number Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m., for an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s tough sometimes getting through, but keep trying. We are hoping that there’ll be a new influx of vaccines coming in, not only into our area, but the rest of the country.”