Despite pandemic, Theater Project series continues with ‘Dog Sees God’

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Theater Project, an incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, will present “Dog Sees God,” streaming live on Zoom, March 5-7.

The 90-minute performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, followed by a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 7.

A play by Bert V. Royal and directed by Dennis DaPrile, “Dog Sees God” features performers from New Jersey, elsewhere on the East Coast, Toronto and California. It is the second in the Apprentice Production series, designed to provide opportunities to young actors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the current theater lockdown, we’re trying to provide these talented, young professionals an outlet for that talent and a great chance to gain valuable experience,” said The Theater Project Artistic Director Mark Spina. “The Theater Project plans to continue the Apprentice Production series through the pandemic and beyond, in keeping with its mission to support rising talent. It’s a win-win for everyone. The actors perfect their craft and the public gets to see the future stars of entertainment.”

“Dog Sees God” is a dark comedy involving drug use, eating disorders, bullying, rebellion and sexual identity and is appropriate for ages 16 and older.

“These are some of the issues facing high school, college students and young adults,” said DaPrile. “They are universal themes many young people can relate to.”

To improve the virtual experience, “Dog Sees God” will be testing some key features of a souped-up version of Zoom known as OBS-Zoom, which allows the production staff to provide sound effects and virtual backgrounds for the actors, who will be performing from home.

“All the audience has to do is click on the Zoom link they’ll receive, just like any Zoom meeting,” said Spina. “But instead of seeing the actors in their living rooms with distracting backgrounds, the audience will see more impactful visuals. We’re thrilled to be one of the first in our area to perform using this medium.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting here. Ticket holders will receive a link one hour before the performance.

For more information, email info@thetheaterproject.org or call the box office at 908-809-8865.